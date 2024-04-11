Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

