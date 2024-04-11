Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.64 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,958,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $39.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,362.29. 921,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,296.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,097.57. The stock has a market cap of $631.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

