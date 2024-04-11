Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,571,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,079,000 after buying an additional 360,116 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 632,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,433,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.95. 2,099,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,506. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

