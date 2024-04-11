Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $517.84. The stock had a trading volume of 122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,148. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.69.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

