Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $158.24. 820,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,065. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

