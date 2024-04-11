Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 168,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

DOX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $87.54. 167,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

