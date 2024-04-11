Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.46. 195,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,508. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.69.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.