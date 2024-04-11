Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Declines By 87.0%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TMC the metals Stock Up 44.1 %
Shares of TMCWW stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
About TMC the metals
