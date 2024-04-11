Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Expands By 260.3%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Smart for Life Trading Down 11.3 %

SMFL stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

