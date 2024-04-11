Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Expands By 247.7%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 247.7% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

