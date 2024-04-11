Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Expands By 409.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GAINZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

