Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Increases By 381.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Country Garden has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.76.

Get Country Garden alerts:

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.