Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 376.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 376.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.38.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

