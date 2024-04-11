Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 5,324.4%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 5,324.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:MVT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.17.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
