Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 5,324.4%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 5,324.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,633,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

