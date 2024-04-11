Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 92.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

BDRFY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 10,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.