Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Rises By 238.6%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Apollomics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

APLM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

