Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Decreases By 95.9%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 614,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $3,088.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

