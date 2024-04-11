Shockwave Medical’s (SWAV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CL King

CL King reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $329.64 on Monday. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average of $222.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

