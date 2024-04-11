ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0.9%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $775.94 and last traded at $778.70. 274,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,189,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.