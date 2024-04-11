Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 13.9% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 168,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 150,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sernova
Sernova Stock Performance
Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.