Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 13.9% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 168,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 150,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sernova

Sernova Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$139.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sernova

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.