Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE TD opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

