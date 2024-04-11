Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,448 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 114,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $316.43 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.59 and its 200 day moving average is $395.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

