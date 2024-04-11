Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,261 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

