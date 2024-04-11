Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 824.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 401,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.