Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Southern by 2,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 97,729 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.