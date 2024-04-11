Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 574.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,131,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

