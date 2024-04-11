Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,533,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after purchasing an additional 754,781 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

