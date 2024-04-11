SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRO. HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 952 ($12.05).
In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
