SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRO. HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 952 ($12.05).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 857.20 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 913 ($11.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 866.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 825.08. The firm has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,081.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.