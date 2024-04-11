Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

