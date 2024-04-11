Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $122.53 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

