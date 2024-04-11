Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 727.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,360,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.12. 58,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.