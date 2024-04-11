Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 164,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. 1,797,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,724,173. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

