Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 320 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

DECK traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $812.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $887.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

