Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,232,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

