Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

