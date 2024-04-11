Scotiabank Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 2,999,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035,543. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

