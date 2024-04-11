Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $189.69 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

