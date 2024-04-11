Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.