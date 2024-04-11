Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Critical Review

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reddit and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $804.03 million 8.32 N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.14 $28.03 million ($0.10) -10.60

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Reddit and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 2 0 0 1.67 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,484.91%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Reddit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Reddit, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Advance Publications, Inc.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

