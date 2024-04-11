Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

