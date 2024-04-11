Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $117,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 159,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,443. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

