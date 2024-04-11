Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 584,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,690. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

