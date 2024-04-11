Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

