Sandy Spring Bank Sells 635 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 319,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

