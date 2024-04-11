Sandy Spring Bank Sells 279 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,741. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

