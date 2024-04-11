Sandy Spring Bank Sells 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,587.15. 29,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,196. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,596.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,349.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

