Sandy Spring Bank Sells 250 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,509.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.52. 116,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.