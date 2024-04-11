Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,042 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

