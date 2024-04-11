Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 437,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,617. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

