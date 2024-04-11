Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2,213.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 5,977,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,939,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

